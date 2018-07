YONGAMA NOMPANDANA

Born: 28/09/1988

Died: 16/06/2018

Memorial Service: 28/06/2018

Venue: Methodist Church Flagstaff

Funeral: 30/06/2018 Dangwana Location, Port St Johns

Words cannot express the heartache you have left behind Ntusi.

Till we meet again

PHIKO FUNERAL SERVICES FLAGSTAFF

079 491 4207 073 408 1210