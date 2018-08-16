Lifestyle

East London castaway wins Survivor

By Barabara Hollands - 16 August 2018
Survivor SA winner Tom Swartz went from Amalinda to R1-million in a nail-biting finale on Thursday night.
Speaking to the media after the live show filmed in Cape Town, Swartz,41 said he would spend the money to buy the house he shares with his family in Port Elizabeth.

"I never want to be in a position where my family doesn't have one," said the Season 6 sole Survivor.

The Daily Dispatch was at the live show when an overwhelmed Swartz hugged his wife Nicci and their children Yazmin, 24, and Dyllan, 14.

