MOVER & SHAKER | The show goes on for funnyman Fabbri
Bay comedian and musician has host of performances lined up in coming months
From a YouTube show to plenty of sets lined up, it is becoming a busy year for funnyman Gino Fabbri, who can secretly hop on one stilt ... ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.