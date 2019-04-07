Only six at end of swim feat
Mad Swimmers raise R30,000 in tough 19km route on the Keiskamma
Twelve started and six finished swimming a startling 19km from Hamburg up the Keiskamma river to the R72 bridge.
Twelve started and six finished swimming a startling 19km from Hamburg up the Keiskamma river to the R72 bridge.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.