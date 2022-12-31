Delicious produce-producing trees
With summer in full force and January creeping up on us Tuberflora Nursery owner and expert grower Charles Oosthuizen shares his insights on the top produce- producing trees available this summer to help you add some healthy fruits to your diet.
Q: What are your top five summer must-have fruit trees that our gardeners can look out for this season?..
Delicious produce-producing trees
With summer in full force and January creeping up on us Tuberflora Nursery owner and expert grower Charles Oosthuizen shares his insights on the top produce- producing trees available this summer to help you add some healthy fruits to your diet.
Q: What are your top five summer must-have fruit trees that our gardeners can look out for this season?..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos