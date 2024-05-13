DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin is looking forward to his UK tour.
Dlala, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, is jetting off to Europe next week and told TshisaLIVE he is excited about the shows.
“It’s a back-to-back tour between the UK and the Netherlands. It's quite an exciting journey as international enquiries are slowly becoming a norm, which is good for me and my career,” he said.
He said he was born ready and as long as he is placed behind the decks, it doesn’t matter the crowd or place.
“The people need to have their dancing shoes ready, nothing too complicated. Last month I was playing in Ireland and I'm convinced I've cemented my music relevance in that part of the world.”
Dlala Thukzin getting ready to jet to the UK
Image: Instagram/ Dlala Thukzin
WATCH | Dlala Thukzin celebrates the success of his hit song 'iPlan' with his grandmother
He was nominated in the Metro FM awards but didn't scoop an award.
“It’s a good thing to be nominated. A bittersweet experience not to have won anything after such a wonderful year. Excited for everyone who won on the night. We make music for the people. If awards come, we gladly accept and appreciate them”, he said.
TshisaLIVE has learnt that during the Durban July, Dlala Thukzin will host SoundLand, with top artists including Kabza De Small, Simmy and Blxckie performing,
“The official Durban July after party is called SoundLand on July 6. Also, we’ve got quite a lot of music ready for release, it’s just a matter of finalising what to release first.”
