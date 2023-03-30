SPOTLIGHT | ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ hits cinemas; stream SA crime series; Ster-Kinekor brings back the classics
Get lost in forgotten realms as D&D comes alive on the big screen (Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez); Netflix keeps it local with ‘Unseen’ six-part thriller; Liam Neeson stars in ‘Marlowe’; catch Warner Bros’ most iconic movie moments
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
In this week’s episode of Spotlight, we’re all about thrills: a Liam Neeson detective thriller in cinemas, a local crime thriller series to stream, and a thrilling fantasy on IMAX screens. And, if you’re looking for the gentler thrill of nostalgia, Ster-Kinekor is bringing back the classics.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the legendary role-playing game to life on the big screen, including IMAX, this week. Set in the forgotten realms, a charming thief and band of unlikely adventurers embark on a quest to retrieve a lost relic. This upbeat, playful fantasy adventure is jam-packed with big stars, including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez and Regé-Jean Page, with Hugh Grant playing the suitably villainous con man Forge Fletcher.
Netflix is keeping its commitment to local, delivering a new six-part crime series, Unseen. A domestic worker is pushed to violence in a desperate search for her missing husband. Unseen features some of the best SA talent, including Gail Mabalane, Rapulana Seiphermo, Vuyo Dabula and Dineo Langa. Don’t miss Spotlight’s exclusive interviews with the cast this week.
Liam Neeson is back on the big screen in next week’s Marlowe, playing brooding detective Philip Marlow, hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Set in 1939’s Los Angeles underbelly, this neo-noire crime thriller is directed by Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, Interview with a Vampire) and co-stars Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange and Alan Cumming.
If you’re a fan of the classics, then Warner Bros’ celebration of its 100-year anniversary is not to be missed. Relive some of the greatest movie moments with films like Casablanca, When Harry Met Sally and The Notebook at Ster-Kinekor’s Throwback Thursdays, starting this week. Go to sterkinekor.com for screening details.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/ Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Super Mario Bros merch hampers
This week Spotlight is giving away movie merchandise hampers for next week’s long weekend holiday offering, The Super Mario Bros Movie.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.