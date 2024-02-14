Love takes flight as airline surprises passengers with roses, fashion show and local charm

Once the complimentary snacks and drinks were handed out, the cabin was transformed into a runway, unveiling a surprise fashion show featuring renowned local designers such as MaXhosa, Koop Studio and Scalo.
Against the backdrop of azure skies, models strutted with grace, showcasing the exquisite fusion of culture and haute couture.
First to showcase was MaXhosa. Two models walked down the aisle to Mafikizolo’s Ndihamba Nawe and audible admiration from passengers.
This was followed by Koop Studio’s luxury sleepwear.
One passenger said: “I was asking myself, why are these young ladies wearing their pyjamas? Now it makes sense.”
With cellphone cameras out, Tyla’s Grammy award-winning song Water played as Scalo showcased their red carpet garments.
Despite the fashion show ending with lacklustre applause, one passenger said: “When I saw the ladies in the red dresses, I thought they were going to a wedding. But that was entertaining.
“The flight can be long but this made it fun. I wish there was more entertainment.”
Image: Banele J
While sombre faces waited to board the morning flight to Cape Town, they were unaware of the red, pink, white and yellow roses waiting for them.
Frowns turned to smiles as each passenger boarding the Lift airline flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town was handed a rose.
The annual Proudly SA buy local campaign was not only aimed at romancing passengers but also at creating awareness and raising support for locally manufactured goods and services.
Happy Ngidi, chief marketing officer at Proudly SA, said: “Whichever part of the country you are in, we are asking you to join us as we spoil the most deserving Valentine, our economy, because supporting local businesses helps create jobs and secures the future for our homes, and most importantly our children.”
Once passengers boarded, the journey metamorphosed into a breathtaking odyssey of love and style.
As the aircraft soared at 36,000 feet, a cacophony of crying babies, small talk and snoring filled the aircraft.
Image: Banele J
Image: Banele J
Lift passengers on the 7pm flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg will also be treated to a fashion show, roses and chocolate.
Designers showcasing their designs are Biji La Maison, Plus Fab, which is geared towards modern-day plus-size women, and Ezokhetho, created to reflect African luxury.
For Ngidi the Valentine’s Day campaign was the perfect opportunity to express love to local business.
“The goosebump moment for me was seeing everyone taking out their phones. It was so well received. The man next to me said after today he’s looking at local differently.
“The designers would not always have access to an intimate environment like this where people who don’t necessarily go to fashions shows get to see their designs up close.”
