WATCH | Bucie remakes 'Shela' hit song to celebrate love

I’ve recreated my old song ‘Shela’ to bring back the enchantment of young love, just in time for Valentine’s Day

14 February 2024
TshisaLIVE
Bucie celebrates Valentine's Day.
Image: Via Bucie's Instagram

In celebration of Valentine's day, Bucie did a remake of her hit song Shela from her Princess of House album.

“For the lovers who still believe, this one’s for you! I’ve recreated my old song Shela to bring back the enchantment of young love, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Join me on this nostalgic journey as we celebrate the power of love and cherish those special moments,” she posted. 

Watch the video below:

Bucie stepped away from the spotlight in 2017 after 10 years in the industry, saying she wanted to focus on the artists signed under her record label and spend more time with her family.

In June 2023, she had her fans excited after teasing a musical comeback.

Bucie shared footage of her in a recording studio with Black Motion's Thabo Smol and Osaze.

“Thoroughly enjoyed last night's studio session with my people. Something’s brewing,” she posted. 

