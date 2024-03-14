SPOTLIGHT | Local film on Netflix; 'Arthur the King' takes on wilderness challenge; intimate look at world's top photographers
'Inkabi: The Hitman' set in Joburg's underbelly; Mark Wahlberg and canine companion co-star in true story of endurance and loyalty; and Disney+, NatGeo follow visual talents' journeys in 'Photographer'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week Spotlight looks at new cinema releases, exciting offerings on streaming platforms and a final look at who came out tops at 2024’s Oscars.
Streaming on Netflix is Inkabi: The Hitman. Set in Johannesburg’s criminal underbelly, this action-drama hails from writer-director Norman Maaka (Love Lives Here, Piet’s Snake). A retired hitman turned taxi driver crosses paths with Lucy, whose downward spiral of drugs and prostitution pulls him back into violence and darkness. It stars Tshamo Sebe (Angeliena, Of Good Report), Michelle Tiren (Famous, Volume) and Dumisani Dlamini.
In cinemas is Arthur the King, based on a true story, which centres on the unbreakable bond between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a dog named Arthur. Light and his team, along with Arthur, have one last chance to prove themselves in the Adventure Racing World Championship, but as the team gets pushed to the outer limits of endurance, their quest redefines what loyalty and perseverance mean. It also stars Simu Liu and Nathalie Emmanuel and features Bear Grylls as the real-life survival expert.
Streaming on Disney+ and National Geographic channel (DStv channel 181) is Photographer, an unprecedented, visually stunning new series which turns the lens on six of the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers. The series, from award-winning filmmakers E Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), premieres on March 20.
With the Oscar race now concluded, it was Oppenheimer which won seven accolades at the 96th Academy Awards, among them Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It is showing at selected cinemas currently, as well as other notable winners like Poor Things (Best Actress for Emma Stone and three other Oscars) and The Holdovers (Best Supporting Actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph). We take a final look at the big winners from Hollywood’s biggest night.
Don’t miss next week’s episode featuring everybody’s favourite giant panda, Po, as Kung Fu Panda 4 prepares to release in cinemas from March 21.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: National Geographic hampers
Spotlight has exclusive National Geographic hampers up for grabs. Name the title of the new six-part series making its debut on Disney+ and DStv 181 from March 20.
To stand in line to win, answer the competition questions via the Spotlight Facebook page, and DM your answers and contact details by March 20 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.