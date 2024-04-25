Here's why you wont be seeing Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale on 'Generations: The Legacy' for a while

Muzi Mthabela and Ronnie Nyakale are taking a lengthy hiatus from Generations: The Legacy to pursue other projects.
Muzi, who plays the role of Nkosiyabo Cele can be seen on Generations: The Legacy until June 5, and Ronnie, who has played the role of Cosmo Diale since 2017, can be seen until August 28.
The production team wished the actors all the best.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Muzi Mthabela, who plays Nkosiyabo Cele, and Ronnie Nyakale, who plays Cosmo Diale, well in their upcoming projects,” read the statement.
“These stalwarts of the show will be on an indefinite hiatus as they pursue other avenues for creative expression. We are sure they will only achieve success as the talent and dedication we have become accustomed to serve them going ahead.”
Award-winning actress Didintle Khunou has joined the soapie and is expected to make her debut on the screen from mid-June.
Didintle plays the role of Tumelo Gcabashe, a high-powered financial expert with links to business and criminal elites.
