Nambitha Ben-Mazwi chats about landing a lead role on Showmax's 'Empini'

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is beaming with pride after recently bagging a lead role on Showmax's new action-drama series Empini.
The award-winning actress plays the role of Ndoni Themba, a deeply troubled private security bodyguard in search of answers.
“I'd like to believe that I manifested playing such a character,” said Lady Nam.
Having been in the entertainment industry for nearly eight years since leaving her corporate job to become a full-time storyteller, Nambitha said this is her dream role.
“My team and I have been working on a strategy for the past two years on branching into a role that showcases my skills as an actress who can also perform in a high-paced action drama. As a strategist, I've been meticulous in my career and how I avoid playing the same character twice. The time is now to showcase the range I possess in my acting.”
Ben-Mazwi said playing the character of Ndoni has been her most physically demanding role yet.
“I've done a physically challenging role before, but not to this extent. However, I also did Muay Thai fighting for two years so when I got this role, I was excited because I could now use my skill as a Muay Thai fighter. I’m generally an active person but for this role I’ve had to also up my training, change my diet and do more strength training to ensure that I fully immerse myself into this character.”
