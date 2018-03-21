Folk fave Finch in EL to share new album

Seasoned South African country-folk star Brian Finch is bringing his Out of the Blue tour to East London this Friday.

Finch will be performing at Legends Showcase on Friday night from 8pm.

The 71-year-old artist will be complemented by local favourites The Elevators, who will be his backing band.

Four-piece East London outfit Shirley and the Shotguns, who recently launched their eponymous debut album, will be opening for him. They describe their music as “catchy, quirky and original, raucous now and then, occasionally melancholy, and always with a twinkle in its eye”. The band comprises Andrew Mogridge on vocals and guitar, Themi Cooras on guitar, Cheryl Minkley on bass and keys and Greg Wild on drums.

Speaking to the Dispatch yesterday, Finch said the tour was a buildup to his headlining performance at the Splashy Fen’s Legends of the Fen stage in April.

“KwaZulu-Natal is far from where I stay, so I thought it would be great if I could make a tour and perform for all my supporters along the way. Being asked to headline Legends of the Fen is such an honour for me,” he said.

Last Sunday Finch performed in Jeffrey’s Bay, where he used to surf in the 70s at Seal Point nearby wearing headphones channeling music from a waterproofed cassette player stuffed in his wetsuit. Today he is scheduled to performed at Kenton-On-Sea.

He said he would be ending the South African leg of his tour at Café Roux in Cape Town before embarking on a tour of his second home, Namibia.

“I will also be finishing up recording my 14th album while I am there. We hope to release it later in the year and it will be launched in South Africa,” he said.

Finch has been on the music scene since 1974 when he performed with Kenny E Henson. Many of his albums have been acclaimed by reviewers.

These include Bringing Back the Good Times, Playgrounds in Paradise, Eden, Never Look Back, In Another World and Living for Yesterday.

In his early years, Finch became renowned for his energetic live performance and delivery on stage and is still the consummate performer, never failing to have his audience clapping and singing along, and applauding for more.

Finch has recently released The Classic Brian Finch CD, featuring sixteen of the best tracks from twelve albums released to date.

On top of the new album he plans to publish a coffee table book, You Were There. It will be a compilation of anecdotes and incidents related by fans who were at solo Finch gigs, Finch and Henson shows, or performances with other musicians over the past five decades.

When asked if this would be his last album, Finch said he would see where the music takes him.

“Songs don’t come easy at this stage but I can’t say it’s the last album. It took me over a year to write music for Out of the Blue.”

Finch said he could not wait to perform for his East London supporters.

“I am excited about coming back to East London again. I am looking forward to a great night of music,” he said.

Tickets for the show are available at Lee Gold Music for R100. For more information, contact (043)735-1586. —

poliswap@dispatch.co.za