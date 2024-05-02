Wind down with The Hyacinth Wild in EL this Friday
KZN alt-rock folk band performing their original music on Eastern Cape tour
Alt-rock folk band The Hyacinth Wild have been tripping across the Eastern Cape, performing intimate shows in Hogsback and Makhanda and, on Friday, will be in East London. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.