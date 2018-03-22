We’re sure you know by now that Black Panther ain’t here to play‚ its here to slay!

In addition to all the other records that the Marvel film has shattered‚ the movie also broke another record by becoming the most tweeted about movie of all time.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the film has been mentioned more than 35-million times‚ knocking off Star Wars: The Force Awakens from the top spot and placing Star Wars: The Last Jedi in third place.

The most shared posts have come from Kendrick Lamar‚ whose soundtrack reveal was retweeted over 240‚000 times‚ and Michelle Obama‚ whose endorsement of the film scored over 139‚000 retweets.

The Wakanda fever is still very high in most countries and the film has ignited a sense of pride in most black people. To date‚ some people have watched the movie a couple of times and some high-profile personalities in Mzansi‚ has even raised funds to ensure that as many African kids see the film.