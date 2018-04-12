Singles hitmaker on tour promoting debut album

After years of releasing singles, Lahla hitmaker Busiswa has released her debut album titled Highly Flavoured.

Busiswa is known for songs such as Ngoku, Midnight Starring, Gobisiqolo, Iscathulo and Ingqondo, to mention a few.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday during her promotional tour, the Mthatha-born singer said she was thankful to God that South Africans had embraced her music.

“I’ve dedicated my first album to God because I am where I am now because of him,” she said.

The former George Randell Primary School pupil has been in the music industry for more than five years and has worked on numerous hits.

“I give credit to Kalawa Jazmee for my success in the music industry. When I got in the industry, the digital movement was starting and albums weren’t really selling.

“For a long time we released singles and the label was experimenting with me and they saw that releasing singles works,” she said, adding that it was only award ceremonies that needed to catch on with the times.

“Most categories are still for albums and that limits some artists. The singles market is ripe and it’s working and I feel singles matter more. People are a bit reluctant to buy an entire album without hearing what’s in there,” she said.

“I managed to get my breakthrough in gqom music and I love this genre of music,” she said.

Busiswa said releasing singles and featuring on other peoples’ singles had helped her remain relevant in the music industry.

“My relevance is not by chance. I like to work with people who push. People like Tira, Maphorisa and Distruction Boyz really push and I love that.

“When I work on a feature I make sure the artist will shoot a video and there is a proper plan in place for the song,” she said.

On the album, Busiswa said she got the opportunity to work with two of East London’s talented producers, DJ Athi and Da Fresh SA on the songs Mr Party and Syashelela.

“They really did well on the songs and they have a different kind of gqom sound to the normal Durban one. I am looking forward to working with them on other songs,” she said.

The mother of three-month-old Lakhanya said she pushed herself to finish her album before her son was born.

“I stopped performing when I was eight months pregnant and throughout the journey I kept on checking with my doctor to make sure the baby was fine. It has been an amazing journey and now I am working on building a legacy for my son,” she said.

Busiswa’s contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records ends in June this year.

“I will have to man-up and pay attention to the business side of my work,” she said.

Her album is available at all music stores and digital stores. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za