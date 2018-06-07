Incense in line for top award

East London Christian rapper Incense, who recently released his third album The Process, has earned himself a nomination for best gospel hip-hop album at this year’s Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma).

The King William’s Town-born rapper had his musical debut in 2011 when he released a slam poetry mix tape Slam on Pages: A Foreword. In 2013, he released his debut rap album Classified and this was followed by the Mzantsi Gospel Awards nominated album Dedications.

Incense said the reception he has been receiving since the album made its debut in April has exceeded all his expectations.

“The reception was incredible as it debuted at number one on the GooglePlay and number two on the iTunes hip-hop albums charts, it remained in the Top 20 on the GooglePlay charts for three weeks,” he said.

The album is currently available on all digital stores.

“Hard copies are not available as yet, but will be available at shows pretty soon. I am also hoping to secure a reasonable distribution deal to ensure CDs are available in stores nationwide,” he said.

Speaking about his Ingoma nomination, Incense said he was excited and humbled at the same time.

“The nomination means a lot to me because this album is independently released with no famous producers and artists involved, just a bunch of friends passionate about good music,” he said.

Incense said he would be officially launching the album next month at Legends Showcase in Berea.

“We will be launching the album with a live band that consists of my favourite musicians in town. It is also a part of my national tour that will kick-off in Cape Town on July 13, then Johannesburg on September 14,” he said.

Tickets for the July 21 launch cost R100 and are available at Lee Gold Music in Nahoon. The Ingoma are taking place at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg on August 25. To vote for Incense, people can SMS, INGOMA BEST GOSPEL HIP HOP ALBUM INCENSE to 45633. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za