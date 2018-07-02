Boxing film set to be shot in Mdantsane this week

South Africa’s first-ever boxing film, Knuckle City, will be shot in Mdantsane this week – and locals will benefit by renting their properties to the crew from Thursday.

Budding actors and actresses may even get to star as the producers are looking for actors and extras such as boxers, as well as behind-the-scenes help with grips, lighting, hair and makeup, costumes and more.

Award-winning Mdantsane-born filmmaker and screenwriter Jahmil Qhubeka’s production company, Yellowbone Entertainment, co-founded with producer/editor Layla Swart, will produce the film.

Knuckle City follows Dudu Nyakama, a struggling boxer from Mdantsane. The sport is seen as a ticket out of the drudgery and poverty of the township. Nyakama is played by Inxeba: The Wound and Scandal actor Bongile Mantsai.

Qhubeka said they want to use a lot of local talent while shooting in in East London. Mdantsane had produced multiple world champions, and for that reason it has forged a legacy of boxing prowess, he added. “It is my intention to capture the essence of life in Mdantsane and the restless pursuit of being a champion in a society that often dictates failure.”

Qhubeka said they were looking for fully furnished accommodation to rent from Thursday till August 27.

Interested parties can send details with pictures to maude@yellowboneentertainment.com. Budding actors and those applying as crew should have a minimum of two years experience. They can send their CVs and pictures to the same address.