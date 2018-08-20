Komani-born electro producer ‘Blaque’ to release a second album ‘Silhouettes’

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch, Blaque said the new album was guaranteed to keep his fans at the edge of their seats.

“I released my debut album called Fragments in July 2016, through an independent deal with a UK-based company that also works with an array of talented global DJs like Hardwell, John Dahlback and Armin van Buuren to name a few.”

The impresario, who collaborated with international artists in his previous album, said Silhouettes would not disappoint.

“I have worked with artists from different parts of the world. Such artists include Jasmine Clemente from Brooklyn in New York, Jonny Miller from London in the United Kingdom, Darian Crouse from Baltimore in USA, Nengah Krisnarini from Jakarta in Indonesia and many more,” he said.

Blaque said his new album would feature an A-list lineup of multiple award winning artists such as Locnville, Ziyon, Prime Circle, Jesse Clegg, X-Factor SA winner Steven Lee Lewis, Brandon from Cape Town also known as MRB and the producer of the diamond selling and chart topping single Suited by the SAMA 24 multiple award winning Shekhinah and Luke Goliath.