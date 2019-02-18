Music and laughter prove perfect mix
Annual event’s ticket sales double this year
The right balance of laughter and music go a long way towards healing the soul, and the Night of Soul Music show at The Venue@Hemingways on Saturday night married the two perfectly. The music-meets-comedy show, now in its second year, wowed the audience with soulful music from Idols 2013 winner and Mthande hitmaker Musa Sukwene and Tugela Ferry-born songbird Simmy (real name Simphiwe Nhlangulela), who hit it big in 2018 with two house music tracks, Ubala and Sonini, featuring Sun-EL Musician.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.