Music and laughter prove perfect mix

Annual event’s ticket sales double this year

The right balance of laughter and music go a long way towards healing the soul, and the Night of Soul Music show at The Venue@Hemingways on Saturday night married the two perfectly. The music-meets-comedy show, now in its second year, wowed the audience with soulful music from Idols 2013 winner and Mthande hitmaker Musa Sukwene and Tugela Ferry-born songbird Simmy (real name Simphiwe Nhlangulela), who hit it big in 2018 with two house music tracks, Ubala and Sonini, featuring Sun-EL Musician.