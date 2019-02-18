Petra Diamonds names veteran Duffy as CEO

Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd has appointed former AngloGold Ashanti finance director Richard Duffy as its new chief executive officer, the company said on Monday as it reported first-half adjusted core earnings of $75.6 million.

A South African who also headed AngloGold's African operations, Duffy takes over the role on April 1, replacing Johan Dippenaar, who announced his decision to step down from the post in September last year.

Petra are a major source of South African diamonds and owners of the renowned Cullinan mine, which yielded the world’s largest diamond. The 3,106-carat diamond was found in 1905 and cut into gems for the British crown jewels.

