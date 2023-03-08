For the next three years female filmmakers have the opportunity to be mentored and make a name for themselves in the industry by participating in a recently announced project.
Female filmmaker project launched — Here’s how you can get involved
Image: Instagram/Yellowbone Entertainment
For the next three years female filmmakers have the opportunity to be mentored and make a name for themselves in the industry by participating in a recently announced project.
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) together with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission and the SABC recently partnered to form The Female Filmmaker Project.
They are calling on submissions from film makers under the theme "exploring the multiverse theme in the context of modern-day South Africa".
"The initiative aims to bring together 10 talented women from underrepresented backgrounds annually for the next three years to collaborate on film projects.
"The Female Filmmaker Project offers participants mentorship, professional training and access to resources to enhance their skills and knowledge in the film industry," said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the NFVF.
"We are excited to collaborate with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission and the SABC on this project, which provides a unique opportunity for underrepresented women filmmakers to network, create impactful films, and explore the possibilities of the multiverse theme."
To avoid automatic disqualification, applicants are required to submit their entries by March 29.
"Our mission is to create a supportive and empowering environment for women in the film industry and provide them with the resources and exposure they need to succeed," said Layla Swart, MD of Yellowbone Entertainment.
"At Yellowbone Entertainment we believe promoting diversity and representation in the film industry is crucial, and we are thrilled to offer this fantastic opportunity for female filmmakers from diverse backgrounds to come together and create meaningful films that explore the possibilities of the multiverse theme in the context of South Africa."
For more information on the application process visit www.yellowboneentertainment.com
