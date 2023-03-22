She said yes! — 'Expresso' host Zoe Brown gets engaged

Zoe Brown is set to walk down the aisle after her partner asked for her hand in marriage.

The Expresso host excitedly took to her Instagram timeline sharing the news of her engagement that took place at Waterval Tulbagh, Cape Town. She posted a picture of her partner and herself with a big rock on her finger, writing: “Beyoncé ... but with a F.”

Her timeline has been flooded with many congratulatory messages from friends and industry colleagues.

The media personality expressed her gratitude during the latest episode of Expresso on SABC3.

“It all still feels so unreal. I think having the long weekend it just helped staying in that little love bubble, and now it’s back to reality ... I’ve really been feeling all the love.”

Gushing over her diamond ring, Zoe lauded her fiancé for having great taste.

“He did really well.”

See the pictures from her engagement below: