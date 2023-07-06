It looks like DJ and producer Kabza De Small will have the last laugh over people who claimed recently his career was stagnant.
The producer and DJ became the talk of the town when international superstar Drake announced him as one of the producers of his “It's All A Blur Tour” on Thursday.
Drake made the announcement on his Instagram Stories and tagged Kabza, real name Kabelo Motha, and two other producers as the tour producers.
“Show is executively produced by @Ovo40 and @bnyx with additional production by @KabeloMotha”
Not too long ago Kabza topped the South African Twitter trends list after a tweep said he and his management were “sleeping on his superstardom” because they were not capitalising on the international market.
The tweep based his opinions on Kabza's local gig guide and claimed the DJ did a lot of local gigs for cents as opposed to focusing on getting his money in dollars.
Drake's IG post shattered that narrative, showing Kabza and his team have been hard at work behind the scenes.
See the IG snapshot below:
'Drake is lucky!' — Fans react to Drake adding Kabza De Small as a producer on his latest tour
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Kabza De Small
Image: Instagram
“Kabza and Maphorisa are one of South Africa's most iconic stories to tell the next generation. They have carried the country's entertainment for six years straight including a pandemic. Drake's tour is gonna be fire. Kabza is going to cook!” said one tweep.
“It’s really crazy for me that known artists to work with Drake are Black Coffee, Tressor and Kabza De Small who purely don’t make hip-hop,” added another tweep.
“Kabza is doing work for Drake? A long way from DJing at matric farewell after parties, I'll tell you that. So proud of the guy man!” tweeted another.
Here are some of the reactions:
