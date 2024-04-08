Rorisang Thandekiso is set to rewrite TV history as the first female to anchor an edition of big-name game show franchise Wheel of Fortune, produced in more than 40 countries.
The media personality joins US TV royalty Pat Sajak and Vanna White who hosted the original US show and Ryan Seacrest who is to host the upcoming season.
“I am honoured to follow in these giant footsteps and be the first Wheel of Fortune South Africa host and the lucky person introducing the show to Africa,” she said.
Rorisang was beaming with pride when announcing the news to her followers.
“First time in Africa! First female anchor host! God has been so kind to me!,” she posted on social media.
Rorisang Thandekiso makes history as first female host of the 'Wheel of Fortune' franchise
Image: Supplied
From TV presenting to hosting radio shows, public speaking and singing, the media has witnessed her grow from strength to strength.
When speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, she said every venture and brand positioning she affiliates with is intentional and authentic.
“I've done the fun stuff. I've done TV, I've done serious stuff. Now I'm taking stuff that feels comfortable for me. As somebody who started in TV very young and close to two decades later we are still here. I'd say it's been a gradual, consistent pace of growth.”
