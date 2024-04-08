Ukhozi FM presenter Zimiphi “Zimdollar” Biyela has shed light on why she forcefully took the microphone from Mthandeni Manqele during his performance at the “Mother of all Maskandi Festival” in Durban recently.
Viral footage of the incident shows Mthandeni explaining to fans he needed to end his performance because he had run out of time followed by Zimdollar, guarded by security, snatching the microphone from him and telling him to “voetsek”.
After shooting up trends lists, Zimdoller said the Maskandi star was meant to perform at 7pm but jumped on stage at 9.30pm despite being told by organisers he could no longer perform.
“We could not disrupt the competition because of Mthandeni. It would have been disrespectful to singers who worked hard and became part of this competition. Mthandeni arrived at 9.30pm and was told because he arrived late, after the top 30 started to perform, he wouldn't be able to perform. Reasons were given to him and he was told why he could not be the last person to perform either,” she said.
WATCH | Zimdollar explains why she told Mthandeni Manqele to 'voetsek' during his performance
Image: Instagram/ Instagram
She could not sit back and watch someone do wrong and decided to rectify the situation herself.
“This event had a main act, the person who won the competition. We could not make Mthandeni the final act. Mthandeni was paid a deposit up front. We requested him to leave because he was late, we did not even ask him to pay the deposit back. After the event organisers briefed him, Mthandeni seemed to have respected the decision but moments later he went behind the stage with his friends. He removed the DJ who was playing and put on his own and he sang. Though it looked like I took him off stage as he was about to end a performance, he had not really performed and sung his famous song Seboroke.
“I cannot watch someone, whoever it might be, doing something wrong. This was a big event, if you can count the amount of money made, for it to be disrespected by one guy. He disrespected the stage manager, MC and musicians and forcefully performed. We did not take kindly to that. That is why I said 'voetsek' to him.”
