Penny Ntuli joins Jozi FM after turning down Gagasi's R2,800 pay offer

Penny Ntuli is the latest addition to Jozi FM.

Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, Penny announced the news to her followers.

“I woke up at 5am today. Excited for my first day at work today. Please welcome me to Jozi FM 105.8. I’ll be on your radio every Monday to Friday on the Mid Morning Chat show 9-12,” she wrote.

This after the radio personality recently disclosed that Gagasi FM had offered to renew her contract at a monthly salary of R2,800.



“It’s been an amazing two years there. I am grateful to be considered as one of the talents that have been given an opportunity to showcase their talents once again in the new season on your platform.

“However, the salary of R2,800 per month on my offer letter or contract is not something I can sustain my life with,” she said.