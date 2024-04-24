The star has made headlines on various occasions over the past few years with fans worried about his wellbeing.
It started in March 2022 when Nota took to his Twitter timeline saying Zola 7 was “not doing well nor looking good” and many people had stopped checking on him.
Zola 7's wife, popularly known as Siki Kunene, at the time spoke to TshisaLIVE, dismissing the report, saying Nota's comments were misleading as he was fine.
“All those things he said are utter rubbish. He's trying to create hype over nothing. The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it,” she said.
But it did not take too long after that for Zola 7 to shoot up the trends list, with many flooding the timeline with concerns for his wellbeing, leading the veteran TV presenter and musician to take to Facebook and accept financial assistance by sharing his banking details.
“I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are offering financial assistance as gratitude. I've never expected anything in return for the help I've given people in need but this is truly humbling.”
'I was not sure I would see another day' — Zola 7 celebrates another year around the sun
'I am still standing, I'm proof that only God decides about your life'
Image: Supplied
Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini expressed gratitude when celebrating his 47th birthday on Wednesday.
The Kwaito star took to his Instagram timeline to share a video of him singing and dancing, speaking of how he is grateful to be alive.
“Today I celebrate life, 47 years of God's grace. Four years ago I was not sure I would see another day but here I am still standing. I'm proof that only God decides about your life, not other people. Happy birthday to me, ngiyabonga baba. Hola 7.
Watch the video below:
