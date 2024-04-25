DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse's family say jealousy was behind his murder

The family of murdered DJ and comedian Peter “Mashata” Mabuse believe his killer was jealous of his success but expect he will come out to beg for forgiveness and give answers.

Friends, family, colleagues and students gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday in song, dance and celebration as they remembered his lively and cheerful personality at his memorial service.

On stage were large drop-down banners with a smiling Mabuse holding up a heart sign with his hands as those who knew him described him as a peace-loving and lively person filled with love.

Mabuse was gunned down in a car in the early hours of Sunday morning just after leaving Epozini Lifestyle where he had played a DJ set. He was declared dead at Netcare Akasia Hospital while his friend suffered injuries from a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

His aunt, Margaret Hlongwane, sent a message to the killer, saying the family was waiting for the day when he came forward to seek forgiveness. Whoever killed her nephew was seemingly jealous of his various successes, she said.