Entertainment

‘This is so heartbreaking’ — DJ Tira says after his recording studio equipment is stolen

26 April 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ Tira is heartbroken after his Afrotainment studio was broken into.
DJ Tira is heartbroken after his Afrotainment studio was broken into.
Image: Supplied

Mthokozisi "DJ Tira" Khathi's Afrotainment recording studio was was broken into and robbed on Wednesday.

The award-winning DJ and producer revealed on Thursday that thieves stole expensive equipment including studio monitors, keyboards, microphones, digital mixers and hard drives with music files that have not been released.

" This is so heartbreaking," he said.

A reward of R20,000 has been offered to anyone who comes forward with information "that leads to the successful recovery of the studio equipment".

From Big Zulu to Makhadzi, Dladla Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins,  the studio has hosted a star-studded list of some of Durban's finest artists, allowing them to craft records that have gone down in history and topped music charts.

Picture of Tira's studio on the left is from February, and on the right showcases the studio after equipment was stolen.
Picture of Tira's studio on the left is from February, and on the right showcases the studio after equipment was stolen.
Image: Instagram
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'