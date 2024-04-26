Mthokozisi "DJ Tira" Khathi's Afrotainment recording studio was was broken into and robbed on Wednesday.
The award-winning DJ and producer revealed on Thursday that thieves stole expensive equipment including studio monitors, keyboards, microphones, digital mixers and hard drives with music files that have not been released.
" This is so heartbreaking," he said.
A reward of R20,000 has been offered to anyone who comes forward with information "that leads to the successful recovery of the studio equipment".
From Big Zulu to Makhadzi, Dladla Mshunqisi and the Qwabe Twins, the studio has hosted a star-studded list of some of Durban's finest artists, allowing them to craft records that have gone down in history and topped music charts.
‘This is so heartbreaking’ — DJ Tira says after his recording studio equipment is stolen
Image: Supplied
Image: Instagram
