The weird and wonderful motoring creations launched at CES

A car that doubles as an extra room in your home, a flying SUV and a motorcycle that eases load-shedding are some of the attention-grabbing transport technologies on display at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Italdesign Climb-E
This futuristic concept car is a hybrid between a means of transport and a home or office extension. It comprises a detachable four-person capsule transported via an electric self-driving base.
At home, the configurable capsule can be used as a living room, bedroom or office.
When you need to travel, an app lets you book the self-driving skid which arrives at your door and automatically hoists the capsule onto it.
Image: Supplied
Image: supplied
Icoma Tatamel Ebike
Load-shedding? No problem. This concept electric bike from Japanese company Icoma doubles as a portable power station for smartphones and small appliances with its 12Ah battery. When used as a bike its 600W motor provides a range of 29km and a top speed of 30km/h, and the battery takes about three hours to recharge.
Created in Japan where parking space is limited, the Tatamel’s small and boxy design allows it to squeeze into tight spaces where most other bikes can’t fit and it folds up to be even smaller than it already is.
Image: Supplied
Aska A5 flying car
This SUV-sized four-seater can be driven on the road like a regular car, but when you get tired of traffic jams it can unfold its wings and rotors and fly over the gridlock. It has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability like a helicopter and short take-off and landing (STOL) like a light aircraft.
The electric A5 has a range extender petrol engine, a flight range of up to 400km and a flight speed of 240km/h.
The US company plans to start selling the A5 in 2026, subject to certification approvals.
Image: Supplied
Ram 1500 Revolution
The electric Ram pickup is a show vehicle that previews a 2024 production model to be launched in response to battery-powered bakkies such as the Rivian electric pickup, Ford's F-150 Lightning and the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck.
The double cab has a distinctive hourglass shape and exudes strength with its 24-inch wheels and pumped fenders. Other features include a one-piece electrochromatic glass roof and rear “suicide” doors that open backwards (there are no B-pillars) to provide easier entry into the large cabin.
Full underbody aero panels and an active diffuser in the rear help reduce aerodynamic drag and improve battery range.
