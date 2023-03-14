The RZ 450e is equipped with a trick all-wheel drive system known as “Direct4". According to Lexus, it uses acceleration, cornering-speed and steering-angle information to adjust front-rear torque delivery and braking force to all four wheels. During acceleration, the system adopts a front-to-rear drive-force ratio of between 60:40 and 40:60 for minimum vehicle pitch. When the steering wheel is turned, drive force is biased to the front wheels between 50 and 75% for quicker reflexes and enhanced steering feel. When exiting a corner, torque distribution to the rear wheels is increased to between 50% and 80% for increased traction. It's a fiendishly clever system and one that should do much to boost drivability.
New electric Lexus RZ 450e confirmed for South Africa
Lexus has confirmed its all-electric RZ 450e will be available in South Africa next year.
This compact crossover is the Japanese marque's first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) built on a dedicated platform: the same electric-specific e-TNGA architecture shared with the Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X.
Available in select markets, the RZ 450e is equipped with a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors. The front motor produces 150kW and the rear 80kW, together delivering a maximum system output of 230kW. In terms of driving range, you are looking at about 395km when the vehicle is fitted with 20-inch wheels. Opting for 18-inch wheels increases this by about 40km.
However, if this arrangement is too radical, this all-electric Lexus can be had with a regular round steering wheel.
Shaped to be as aerodynamically efficient as possible, the sharp-faced RZ 450e is fitted with an unusual interpretation of the Lexus “spindle” grille that does without any inlets as there is no internal combustion engine to keep cool. To further aid with airflow, the designers have fitted a distinctive roof spoiler and given the boot lid a special ducktail design that is said to reduce drag and generate more downforce at cruising speeds. Below it you will notice a pair of slim LED tail-light clusters linked by a narrow LED light bar.
Exact launch timing will be confirmed as the year progresses, so watch this space for updates.
