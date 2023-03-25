Mitsubishi Motors has released teaser pictures of its new XRT Concept which previews the all-new Triton pickup truck to be launched later this year.
The XRT was unveiled at this week's 44th Bangkok International Motor Show which runs until April 2.
The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' top-selling model manufactured at the Laemchabang factory in Thailand and the company's global strategic vehicle exported to about 150 countries around the world. With its first full redesign in around nine years, the all-new Triton will be the sixth generation of the brand's one tonner.
After being launched in Thailand this year it will be released sequentially in other global markets including South Africa.
The partially camouflaged XRT Concept is characterised by what Mitsubishi calls a “fierce expression” on the front and a “robust bonnet” that continues to the side with bold, horizontally-themed styling.
Further, the concept vehicles has front and rear over fenders as well as mud-terrain tyres. The camouflage includes sides with a graphic of the 10-parallel line design from Mitsubishi's Ralliart motorsport division.
Mitsubishi’s next-generation Triton bakkie teased
Motorsport-inspired XRT Concept debuts at Bangkok International Motor Show
Image: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi Motors has released teaser pictures of its new XRT Concept which previews the all-new Triton pickup truck to be launched later this year.
The XRT was unveiled at this week's 44th Bangkok International Motor Show which runs until April 2.
The Triton is Mitsubishi Motors' top-selling model manufactured at the Laemchabang factory in Thailand and the company's global strategic vehicle exported to about 150 countries around the world. With its first full redesign in around nine years, the all-new Triton will be the sixth generation of the brand's one tonner.
After being launched in Thailand this year it will be released sequentially in other global markets including South Africa.
The partially camouflaged XRT Concept is characterised by what Mitsubishi calls a “fierce expression” on the front and a “robust bonnet” that continues to the side with bold, horizontally-themed styling.
Further, the concept vehicles has front and rear over fenders as well as mud-terrain tyres. The camouflage includes sides with a graphic of the 10-parallel line design from Mitsubishi's Ralliart motorsport division.
Image: SUPPLIED
“We continue offering our customers a sense of excitement by providing excellent driving performance that have been tested in a gruelling cross-country rally like the Asia Cross Country Rally,” explains Jeffrey Allison, marketing GM at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.
At the Asia Cross Country Rally 2023, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, which receives technical support from Mitsubishi Motors, plans to compete with a prototype cross-country model of the all-new Triton in Group T1 specification in its quest for a second straight victory.
“Fiscal 2023 is an important year for Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate our business in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, with the launch of a fully revamped Triton and an all-new compact SUV,” said Takao Kato, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.
Mitsubishi hasn't revealed any technical details of the new Triton.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos