Unconvincing Bafana stunned by Liberia as Afcon hopes fade

For the opener, Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa did not hesitate to point to the spot after Songo hacked Foster, who received a clever pass from Teboho Mokoena, in the box.
South Africa increased their lead ten minutes later through a powerful header by Foster who connected perfectly with a well-taken corner kick from Mokoena.
A few minutes later, Hlongwane watched in disbelief when his effort bounced off the upright for safety as they began to take control of the game against the shell-shocked Liberia.
Shortly after the break, Tau put the ball in the back of the net from a dead ball situation but referee Weyesa disallowed the goal because it was an indirect free-kick.
Liberia brought one back through a thunderous free-kick from Tisdell to silence the crowd but nervy Bafana held on to record this vital victory that leaves them second in the group with three points.
Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier are hanging by a thread after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
South Africa looked comfortable with a brace from Lyle Foster but they allowed Liberia to pull one back through Tonia Tisdell and an equaliser from Mohammed Sangare in the closing stages to earn a vital away point that has left South Africa's chances of qualifying in serious danger.
Bafana failed to get the job done at home and now they have the tough job of doing it under tremendous pressure and hostile conditions in Monrovia to have any chance of qualifying for the tournament.
South Africa took the lead after eleven minutes when Foster converted from the penalty spot after Percy Tau was brought down in the box by clumsy Liberia goalkeeper Tommy Songo.
One of the moments of the match was the introduction of exciting Mamelodo Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula, who made his debut when he replaced two-goal hero Mailula.
Broos started the match with six Mamelodi Sundowns players in the starting line-up in Ronwem Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena.
In one of the eye-catching selections, Broos started with Luke le Roux of Varbergs Bois in Norway ahead of Sphephelo Sithole and the 23-year-old returned with a solid display.
Broos also started with Thapelo Morena at right-back ahead of usually preferred Nyiko Mobbie where he operated with Mvala, Siyanda Xulu and Modiba.
Only survivors in the starling line up from the team that lost 2-1 to Morocco in Rabat during the opening match of qualifiers in June last year were Williams, Tau and Foster.
Players who missed out from the loss to Morocco were Grant Kekena, Thibang Phete, Taariq Fielies, Khuliso Mudau, Goodman Mosele, Sphephelo Sithole, Lyle Lakay and Thembinkosi Lorch.
