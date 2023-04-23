New Porsche Cayenne unwrapped and local pricing confirmed

Porsche has lifted the covers from its new and improved Cayenne: a heavily reworked version of the popular third-generation model that was unveiled to the world in 2017. Disclosed to much fanfare at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday, this luxury performance SUV is, according to Michael Schätzle, vice-president of the Cayenne product line, “one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche.”

The vehicle's exterior is leaner and meaner with a redesigned front end giving a stylistic nod to the current generation 911 Carrera and all-electric Taycan models. Fitted with a pair of sharper Matrix LED headlights as standard, the new Porsche Cayenne further benefits from more strongly arched front wings, a new bonnet and a more aggressive front bumper with reworked intake grilles and LED light strips.