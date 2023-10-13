Mitsubishi confirmed on Friday it will premiere a new electric crossover MPV concept car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023.
According to the Japanese carmaker, it will combine the road handling of an SUV with the comfort and user-friendliness of an MPV, with a view to achieve a carbon-neutral society.
Designed to be driven over various terrains, Mitsubishi said the concept will feature generous ground clearance complemented by a four-wheel drive system. Drivers will be able to switch between drive modes to suit realtime road and weather conditions.
No powertrain specs have been announced other than it will offer a cruising range to handle all sorts of adventures. Mitsubishi is equally vague about the concept vehicle's interior; the press release saying it will be “vastly spacious with a sense of openness”.
The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on October 26 and concludes on November 5.
Electric Mitsubishi crossover MPV concept car to star at Japan Mobility Show
Image: Supplied
