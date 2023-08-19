“Social media also played a vital role in ensuring the organisation was able to succeed in its endeavours; not only did we receive donations, but we also met some people who wanted to be part of the NPO on social media, people who had a zeal to better people’s lives.”
NPO founder helping the desperate in her community
Andiswa Mampunye provides beacon of hope for impoverished families, children and boys needing to undergo initiation
Image: SUPPLIED
Hailed for her selfless efforts to help underprivileged families in her community, Andiswa Mampunye, 41, from KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), is committed to making a difference in the lives of others.
With the help of her daughter, Elona Ngqayimbane, she established the Elonathemba Community and Youth Development NPO in 2021 in Eluxolweni Township, which is 39km from Qonce.
Through their NPO, they started with helping impoverished families with food, child- headed homes and children growing up in dysfunctional homes.
They then expanded to assisting boys who can’t afford the costs of initiation.
Mampunye said some boys became suicidal due to the pressure they faced from their peers who could undergo ulwaluko.
“We had to intervene because some of these boys were raised by single parents where most of them were alcoholics who were unconcerned about the gravity of the situation.
“We started by assisting a few of the boys, but the initiative unexpectedly expanded,” said Mampunye.
The community also rallied together, along with several local business owners, to help with donations for the neighbourhood’s less fortunate families.
Social workers also work with the families, providing counselling where it is needed.
“Social media also played a vital role in ensuring the organisation was able to succeed in its endeavours; not only did we receive donations, but we also met some people who wanted to be part of the NPO on social media, people who had a zeal to better people’s lives.”
In 2018, the organisation initiated an annual Mr and Miss Heritage beauty pageant to raise funds for orphanages around the province.
“Last year, the pageant was hosted at a children’s home in King William’s Town [Qonce], where the proceeds were donated to the Isibindi children’s home there, in Equzini.”
Vuyokazi Yoyo, who nominated Mampunye for the Local Hero awards, said she went the extra mile to help the disadvantaged in the community.
“She often visits orphans in children’s homes, encouraging participation in games and boosting their self-esteem and confidence,” said Yoyo.
She added that in 2022, Mampunye took the youngsters on a joyride to give them a taste of what it was like to be inside a luxurious car, hoping it would inspire them to strive for a better life for themselves.
“That gesture indeed made them feel important as they do not have parents and some have never even seen their parents or families,” said Yoyo.
“During the initiation seasons, there are many cases of boys that undergo ulwaluko without parental consent and some families don’t have financial means to cover all the expenses needed for the traditional ceremony and other additional costs involved.
“Mampunye is always in the forefront of the organisers to ensure everything is a success.”
Yoyo said Mampunye always selflessly committed herself in everything she did for others.
“Whenever there’s a community meeting, she leaves everything she is doing to attend the meeting and she provides solutions to people’s problems,” said Yoyo.
