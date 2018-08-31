WATCH | Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
British prime minister Theresa May danced with Kenyan scouts on Thursday (August 30 2018) at the United Nations’ Nairobi campus for the launch of an initiative to inspire young people to combat single-use plastic pollution.
British prime minister Theresa May danced with Kenyan scouts on Thursday (August 30 2018) at the United Nations' Nairobi campus for the launch of an initiative to inspire young people to combat single-use plastic pollution. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Please sign in or register to comment.