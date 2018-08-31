Multimedia

WATCH | Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi

31 August 2018

British prime minister Theresa May danced with Kenyan scouts on Thursday (August 30 2018) at the United Nations’ Nairobi campus for the launch of an initiative to inspire young people to combat single-use plastic pollution.

