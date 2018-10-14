WATCH: 'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over land in KZN
The president on Sunday October 14 2018 facilitated the handover of 4,586 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi near Empangeni - the culmination of a successful land claim.
The president on Sunday October 14 2018 facilitated the handover of 4,586 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi near Empangeni - the culmination of a successful land claim.
