WATCH: 'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over land in KZN

14 October 2018

The president on Sunday October 14 2018 facilitated the handover of 4,586 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi near Empangeni - the culmination of a successful land claim. 

The president on Sunday October 14 2018 facilitated the handover of 4,586 hectares of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi near Empangeni - the culmination of a successful land claim.

