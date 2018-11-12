Free State police say they are following every lead to hunt down the two men who brazenly killed a man inside his car at a shopping centre parking lot in Welkom.

“No arrests have been made so far. We are still searching for the suspects‚” police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said on Monday morning.

Shai Mikia Mohapi‚ 54‚ was shot dead at the Commando shopping centre in Welkom at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

In a video being shared on social media‚ Mohapi is seen sitting inside his blue Volkswagen Polo.

Two men slowly approach his vehicle. One of the men pretends to be on the phone‚ while the second opens the door of the car and fires several shots at Mohapi.

The men then drag the lifeless body out of the car. They get in the car and drive off.

Thakeng‚ who confirmed the identity of the slain man‚ said Mohapi was shot three times in the chest and twice in his left arm.

He was declared dead at the scene.

His car was later found abandoned next to Diggers Inn.

Police are investigating cases of murder and hijacking.