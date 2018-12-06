WATCH | That awkward moment between the Obamas and Trumps at the Bush funeral

An awkward moment between a former US president and the current one was caught on camera during the state funeral of George H.W Bush on 5 December 2018. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump can be seen arriving at the site. In the video, he shakes hands with former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama while the Clintons looked straight ahead.