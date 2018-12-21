WATCH | Music video for top DJ's label shot in Dispatch offices
The Daily Dispatch offices came to life when a top House DJ’s record label shot a music video in the company's offices.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.