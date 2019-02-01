Multimedia

WATCH | Terrifying moment leopard goes on rampage across Indian city

By MultimediaLIVE - 01 February 2019

This is the terrifying moment in which a leopard launched an attack on residents of Jalandhar in northern India. The cat was spotted inside a house on January 31 2019. Police and forest department officials arrived at the scene with a tranquiliser gun to capture the animal. Footage shows the leopard attacking an official, before jumping up a wall and running away. It heads down an alley and across a nearby field, attacking at least six people on the way. Attempts to capture the cat have so far failed, according to reports.

