Eastern Cape initiation death toll up

By lulamile Feni - 26 June 2018
Eastern Cape initiation death toll increases.
The initiation  death toll in the Eastern Cape has now increased to seven. 

Cooperative governance and traditional  affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam today said that MEC Fikile Xasa was concerned with these deaths, especially noting that almost all the deceased initiates were illegally circumcised and under the age of 18 years of age.

Ngam said the death of the 16-year-old Qiniso Ndamase of Mthombe Village in Libode on Saturday was the fifth in Nyandeni.

Others are in Ngcobo and Mdantsane  in East  London.

‘Ingcibi’, 84, held over underage initiations

A senior citizen has been arrested for illegally circumcising five under-age boys in Ngqeleni.
