Mpho Sebeng has reportedly died

05 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mpho Sebeng

Actor Mpho Sebeng has reportedly died.

His friend, actor Zola Hashatsi took to his timeline revealing Mpho died in a car accident in Klerksdorp on Sunday morning

“It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, friend I took in to replace us when we exited Craze TV, a thespian that was Mpho Sebeng. This one hurts and I'm not OK. His star was only beginning to shine. What a loss, he was only 30 years young. I'll send more info, as times go. Will be with the family this week. Please note I'm not taking any calls.”

