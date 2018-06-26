WSU unions accept wage increase but not catch-up plan
Unions at Walter Sisulu University say they are ready to accept the 6.6% wage increase offer by the university but are not willing to support a catch-up programme for the students.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.