Time short to comment on pupil pregnancy

South Africans have until the end of July to have their say on a proposed national policy that seeks to curb and manage pupil pregnancy in schools.

Earlier this year the department of basic education (DBE) issued a gazette in which it invited comments from stakeholder bodies and citizens on the policy.

The department has since extended the deadline for written submissions on the policy to July 31.

According to the department, the main objective of the policy is to assert the constitutional rights of pregnant pupils by ensuring they can continue and complete their basic education without stigma and discrimination.

DBE spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said the rate of pupil pregnancy had become a major social, systemic and fiscal challenge for the basic education sector and for the national development in general.

In the Eastern Cape 254 pupils fell pregnant in the 2016 academic year, some as young as 12 and 13.

Provincial education spokesman Loyiso Pulumani said of those who fell pregnant in 2016, 209 were from secondary schools, 36 from combined schools, eight from primary schools, and one was at a special needs school.

The proposed policy sets out goals, guiding principles and policy themes to stabilise and reduce the incidence of pupil pregnancy and its adverse effects on education.

“The policy seeks to ensure the accessible provision of information on prevention, choice of termination of pregnancy, care, counselling and support.

“It commits the basic education system and other role players to providing the comprehensive sexuality education crucial to optimal sexual and reproductive health.

“This policy asserts the constitutional rights of pregnant learners to continue and complete their basic education without stigma and discrimination,” said Mhlanga.

If passed, schools will be required to accommodate the reasonable needs of pregnant pupils to ensure that their right to education is not disrupted or ended by pregnancy or birth.

In cases where pregnant pupils have to be absent, the school will be required to keep their place in the system open and allow them to return and complete their education later.

Pupils who are over six months pregnant will be required to submit a medical certificate indicating the status of their pregnancy and estimated delivery date to her teacher or principal certifying that it is safe for her to continue with her schooling if she wishes to stay in school beyond eight months of pregnancy.

All interested parties are invited to comment on the policy via e-mail to pregnancypolicy@dbe.gov.za or fax to 012 328 8401.

The draft policy is available on the department’s website, www.education.gov.za. —

