From taxi driver to medical doctor
Lindani Mzize overcomes many challenges to graduate at Walter Sisulu University
Lindani Mzize, 26, a former taxi driver from Jali in Mbizana, beat the odds to graduate as a medical doctor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.