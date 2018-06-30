Samwu delegates booted out of Cosatu elective conference

Samwu delegates attending the Cosatu provincial elective conference at the Orient Theatre in East London have been thrown out of the venue because of the union's factional battles.

The municipal workers were booted out after two factions rocked up with different delegates at the gathering that will elect new leaders for the federation.

One faction was led by Samwu provincial secretary Siviwe Xongwana while another was said to be led by his deputy Luthando Juju.

Provincial secretary Chris Mdingi said: "We have told them to go outside after they became unruly. The congress has to move on. We will resume shortly."Xongwana declined to comment.