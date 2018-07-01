Former DA national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe has joined the race to become the party’s candidate for premier in Gauteng.

She has become the fifth high profile DA leader to join the race.

Members of the Gauteng legislature Makashule Gana and Jack Bloom are vying for the candidacy with City ofTshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe and MP Ghaleb Cachalia.

The party officially closed its application process on Friday.

“I have thrown my name in the hat‚” said Ntsekhe.

The party is expected to hold interviews with the different candidates next Friday.

The Gauteng contest is important to the DA as the party is hopeful it can depose the ANC in the country’s economic hub.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Saturday‚ Gana said he welcomed the competition from his fellow DA members but still believed he was the best person to challenge for the Gauteng premiership.

Gana said he was supported by people across the party‚ from ordinary members to public office bearers.

“My campaign has got the appeal of the people that are going to ensure that we win elections. For me it’s important that any campaign is supported by people who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and work towards victory‚” he said.